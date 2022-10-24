Maj Invest Holding A S Trims Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,039,243 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 3.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 2.66% of Gentex worth $174,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $24.57. 17,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,302. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

