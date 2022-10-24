Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Tops $34.14 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.14 or 0.00176968 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $928,627.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.