Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $636,272.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $36.57 or 0.00188756 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,551.05 or 0.28716702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

