Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mapfre from €1.52 ($1.55) to €1.60 ($1.63) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS MPFRF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

