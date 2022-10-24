Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $65,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $111.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

