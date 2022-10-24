Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 2,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.