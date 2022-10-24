Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,859 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $303.75. 51,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,291. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.49. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

