Matrix Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 142.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.63. 36,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,594. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

