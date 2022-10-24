Matrix Trust Co Sells 1,926 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Matrix Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.98. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,167. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $95.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.