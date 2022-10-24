Matrix Trust Co Sells 2,968 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned 2.82% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IMCV stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

