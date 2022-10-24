Maxim Group Boosts Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target to $80.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,837,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,858,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

