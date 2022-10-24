McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Increased by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.73. 64,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

