McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $365.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.36 and its 200-day moving average is $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.61 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

