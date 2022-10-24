Mdex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.21 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Mdex has a market cap of $163.43 million and $25.21 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,471,270 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

