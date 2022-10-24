Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Boosted by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $83.65. 206,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

