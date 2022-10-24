Members Trust Co Acquires 9,900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.57. 1,107,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,713,383. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.09. The company has a market capitalization of $310.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

