Members Trust Co Buys 136 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.31. 130,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a market cap of $265.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

