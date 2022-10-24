Members Trust Co Has $228,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Members Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.80. 175,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

