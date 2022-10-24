Members Trust Co Has $228,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Members Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.80. 175,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
