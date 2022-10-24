Members Trust Co Has $290,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,532,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $268,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.42. 86,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

