Members Trust Co Purchases 2,404,052 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 13.2% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $416,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.81. 161,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

