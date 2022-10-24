Members Trust Co Sells 210 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Members Trust Co reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.75. 171,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

