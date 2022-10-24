Members Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Members Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $243.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

