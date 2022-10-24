Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $3,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $163,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.