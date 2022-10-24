Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,980 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 4.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 121,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,064. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

