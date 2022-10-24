Metawar (METAWAR) Trading 35.9% Lower This Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $170.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00080992 USD and is down -17.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

