MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Hits $125.26 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $125.26 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $28.51 or 0.00147424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,340.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00043247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005105 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.84481666 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $4,774,556.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

