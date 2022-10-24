Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $381.74 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.30 or 0.28432030 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011105 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 718,449,498 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 717,839,595.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53636698 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,421,511.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

