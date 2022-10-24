Mizuho Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $211.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.42.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 73,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

