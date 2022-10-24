Mizuho Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $42.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 177,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

