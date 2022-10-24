Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 1-Year High at $365.08

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $365.08 and last traded at $364.97, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

