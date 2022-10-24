Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LQD opened at $99.36 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

