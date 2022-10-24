Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 53,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.