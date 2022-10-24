Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 47,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 24.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 574,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,200,000 after acquiring an additional 112,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 8.9% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Up 2.7 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $95.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

