Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,185,000 after purchasing an additional 638,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,844,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 496,347 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

