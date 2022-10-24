Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $138.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

