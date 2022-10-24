Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

NYSE LLY opened at $349.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $342.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

