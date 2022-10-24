Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

