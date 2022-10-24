Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 0.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $245.49 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average of $227.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

