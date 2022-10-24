Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 77,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $169.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.