Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

