Morgan Stanley Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $120.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $113.64. 8,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

