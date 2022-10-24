Morgan Stanley Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $21.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 121.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of TPIC opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

