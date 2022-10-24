Morgan Stanley Trims Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Target Price to $8.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN remained flat at $6.66 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,843,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 157,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 129,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 328,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,855 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

