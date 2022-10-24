Morgan Stanley Trims NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Target Price to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE NRG opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

