Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,363. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

