Motive Wealth Advisors Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 90,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 249,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,503. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

