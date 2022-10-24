Motive Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 15.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

