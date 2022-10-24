Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

