M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $162.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.42. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

