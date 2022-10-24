MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 4.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.54. 20,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,585,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

MultiPlan Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $207,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 284.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 49.8% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after buying an additional 4,237,366 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 392.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 152,864 shares during the period.

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading

